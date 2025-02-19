Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government would construct a memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Agra where he was held captive by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Fadnavis was in Agra to attend a programme marking the 395th birth anniversary of the Maratha king, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

Fadnavis said the state government would acquire land for setting up a memorial in the place called Meena Bazaar where Shivaji Maharaj was held captive.

Fadnavis said he would speak to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in this connection.

"The memorial will attract more visitors than the Taj Mahal," he said.

In 1666, Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji escaped from the Agra Fort where they had been confined after a stormy visit to the Mughal court.

