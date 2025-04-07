Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Seven friends who had gone trekking at Peb fort in Maharashtra's Raigad district were rescued by police and a local group after they lost their way on Sunday, an official said.

The group, including a few girls, from Mumbai's Powai area had gone to the historical site near Neral, about 80 km from the metropolis, they said.

Also Read | 'Dangerous Conspiracy': Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Moves Supreme Court Challenging Validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

While passing through a forested patch, the trekkers lost their way and were unable to find their way out for several hours, the police official said.

One of them managed to contact the police. A team of cops and a local rescue group then tracked them down and guided them to safety, the official added.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act 2025: House of BJP Minority Morcha's Manipur President Asker Ali Torched for Supporting Waqf Law (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)