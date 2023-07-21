New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning with predictions about torrential downpours in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours.

IMD issued a red alert for Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh and tweeted, "Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to get heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 21 July."

The IMD also warned that the probable effects of the heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding.

It also issued warnings as safety precautions and advised people to keep away from structures that are at risk and to avoid locations that are prone to flooding.

"Avoid areas prone to water logging. stay away from vulnerable structures," said IMD.

Earlier on Thursday, amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra, the IMD issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for July 20-21.

An ‘Orange’ alert was also issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

In view of incessant rains, the Telangana government on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad on July 21 and 22.

According to an official statement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao today directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to declare a two-day holiday on Friday and Saturday for all government offices including all types of educational institutions, only in the GHMC limits.

The CM said that emergency services such as Medical, milk supply etc will continue to operate uninterrupted.

CM KCR ordered the State Labour Department to take steps to ensure that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices in GHMC Limits.

Earlier, the government announced a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the state after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain warning.

Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy announced that the holidays will be on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning across Telangana indicating the likelihood of widespread rainfall. (ANI)

