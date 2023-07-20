New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra the India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a ‘Red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palghar for today and tomorrow. An ‘Orange’ alert has also been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Palghar, the district administration instructed 23 members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team to be prepared to deal with torrential rains, said officials on Thursday.

As per District Magistrate Office Palghar, the district administration in Palghar, Maharashtra, gave 23 NDRF members instructions to be ready amid persistent downpours.

The district administration also instructed all the sub-divisional officers and tehsildars of the district to remain alert and not leave the headquarters, said the DMO.

The DMO added that the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation has also been informed through a letter to remain alert and provide necessary assistance.

Villages nearby coastal areas have received warnings because of the high tide, it further said. (ANI)

