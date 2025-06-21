Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day with lakhs of Warkaris at Savitribai Phule Pune University in Pune, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage and the growing popularity of yoga globally.

Fadnavis mentioned that yoga sessions were conducted simultaneously at various locations where Warkaris stayed overnight, connecting them to the main event.

"We are delighted that today on #InternationalYogaDay, a wonderful event was organised on the premises of Savitribai Phule Pune University. Maharashtra has an ancient tradition of 'Wari', where lakhs of Warkaris go on foot for the darshan of Lord Vitthal; all those Warkaris are in Pune today. They stayed in Pune last night. We connected all the places they stayed at simultaneously to this event and performed Yoga," said Fadnavis.

The warkari-tradition is a non-Brahamanical tradition or a bhakti movement, which worships Vithoba, also known as Vitthal, who is regarded as a form of Vishnu or Krishna. Vithoba is often depicted as a dark young boy, standing arms akimbo on a brick, sometimes accompanied by his main consort Rakhumai.

The Varkari-tradition is geographically associated with the Indian states of Maharashtra and northern Karnataka. Saints and gurus of the bhakti movement associated with the Warkaris include Dnyaneshwar, Namdev, Chokhamela, Eknath, and Tukaram, Gadge Maharaj all of whom are accorded the title of Sant.

The event highlighted Maharashtra's ancient tradition of "Wari," where devotees undertake a pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal. The incorporation of yoga into this cultural practice underscores the state's commitment to wellness and spiritual growth.

Over 700 institutions affiliated with Pune Vidyapeeth participated in the yoga event, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for yoga in the region.

Speaking to the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Besides this, Yoga was also performed at 700 institutions of Pune Vidyapeeth. So, a grand event has been organised."

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking India's ancient practice of holistic healing to the global stage.

"I want to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi that our ancient culture, lifestyle, medical practice where mind and body are both thought about, which is called holistic healing today; Yoga has that capability and that has been adopted by all countries globally, with the efforts of PM Modi," Fadnavis said.

While Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis, said that it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the world now understands the importance of yoga.

She added that yoga has become a way of life for many people across the globe and should not be done just for photos, but practiced every day.

"It is because of PM Modi that the world has acknowledged the importance of Yoga...The entire world has accepted Yoga as a lifestyle, and they are celebrating it. I think this shouldn't be just for a photo session and everyone should do Yoga every day," she added.

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states.

The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

