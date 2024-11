Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): The counting for assembly elections in Maharashtra is underway, and early trends show NCP candidate Sana Malik leading in the Anushakti Nagar constituency.

Sana Malik was leading NCP-SCP's Fahad Ahmad with over 2500 votes as of 10:30 am, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Also Read | West Bengal By-Election Results 2024: TMC Leading in All 6 Seats After 2nd Round of Counting; Check Constituency-Wise Breakup.

Anushakti Nagar is a part of the Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Sana Malik, the daughter of incumbent legislator Nawab Malik, represented the Mahayuti alliance from the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Northern Part of State, Yellow Alert Issued for Chennai.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark at 10 am leading in 172 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with 47 seats as per trends by the Elections Commission of India.

According to initial trends, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 53 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 33, and the BJP has the most, leading in 100 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), party of the maha Yuti alliance has one seat.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) is leading in 12 seats, Congress in 17 seats, and the UBT Sena in 18 seats. Samajwadi Party, which is part of the Aghadi alliance notched up 2 seats.

Other parties, including Jan Surajya Shakti (JSS), are leading in three seats. The Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) is leading in two seats, and Swatantra Bharat Paksha (SBP) are each leading in one seat. These smaller parties are likely to support the MVA alliance.

Counting for the 2024 Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections began at 8 am today along with bypoll results from 15 states. The counting, which will decide the fate of the 288 seats in Maharashtra and 81 in Jharkhand, is expected to reveal trends in the first few hours.

In Maharashtra, the polling for the Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with a turnout of over 66 percent, surpassing the 61 percent recorded in the 2019 elections.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, is in a tough contest with the MVA alliance consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP).

Both alliances view the increased voter turnout as a sign of support for their respective campaigns.State Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam praised efforts to increase voter participation, especially in Mumbai.

The bypolls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)