Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been called off on Sunday at the landslide-hit Irshalgad in Raigad which claimed 27 lives, officials said.

"As decided by District Administration, other senior officials and as briefed by Minister Uday Samant, the rescue operations at Raigad have been called off and closed. Details of missing and the deceased can be obtained from the administration," NDRF said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted moderate spells of rain to likely occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts during the next 3-4 hours.

IMD Mumbai said, "Nowcast warning issued at 13.00 Hrs. Moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad during the next 3-4 hours."

Meanwhile, the officials said that so far 27 bodies have been recovered while 57 are missing from the debris.

A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai, around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced that he would adopt the kids who lost both parents in the recent landslide at Irshalwadi village in the Raigad district of the state, said the Shiv Sena.

"In the Irshalwadi landslide, several kids have lost their both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has announced to adopt these kids and become their guardians. The CM has declared that these orphaned kids, ages 2 to 14, will be taken care of by the Shrikant Shinde Foundation," said Shiv Sena.

"All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through the Shrikant Shinde Foundation, run by CM Eknath Shinde's son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each kid to fund their education," said Mangesh Chivte, OSD, to CM Eknath Shinde.

CM Eknath Shinde also visited the site of the tragedy and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to execute the rescue operation. (ANI)

