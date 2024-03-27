Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a roadshow in Maharashtra's Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency ahead of filing his nomination on Wednesday.

Gadkari also offered prayers at his residence on Wednesday before filing his nomination. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and NCP leader Praful Patel were also present.

Gadkari's wife, Kanchan Gadkari, applied 'Vijay Tilak' to the Union Minister and other party leaders present before filing the nomination today.

Earlier on Saturday, Gadkari expressed confidence in winning the election by more than 5 lakh votes in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I am confident that I will win this election by more than 5 lakh votes. You all have loved me, whatever work I have been able to do in the country is because of your love and support, whatever work I have, the credit for it goes to the party workers and the public. I have never forgotten Nagpur and I will never forget it even."

He further said that whatever work he could achieve as Road Transport and Highways Minister, the credit went to the voters who elected him to power.

"In the past 10 years, I have done development work worth Rs 1 lakh crore in Nagpur, this is a newsreel. The real movie is yet to start, I promise you that I will take Nagpur to the best cities in the world," he further said.

He further asserted that BJP workers have a right over his political legacy.

He said, "None of my sons are in politics. I told my sons that if they want to join politics, they should first paste posters on walls and work at the ground level. BJP workers have a right over my political legacy."

BJP has decided to field Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from the Nagpur seat.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four. Following the split in the Shiva Sena 2022, Eknath Shinde faction aligned with the BJP.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

Various parties have declared their initial lists for the elections which will conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. The BJP-led NDA is keen to win over 400 seats (ANI)

