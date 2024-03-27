Lucknow, March 27: A man hit and killed his mother by hitting her with a LPG cylinder after she refused to let him consume liquor in the house. The incident took place in Aashiana area in Lucknow on Sunday but police registered an FIR on Tuesday under 304 (culpable homicide) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) IPC. According to reports, the accused Virendra wanted to consume liquor in the house. Lucknow Shocker: Two Groups of Girls Get Into Ugly Fight in Gomtinagar, Police React as Video Goes Viral

His father Ram Prasad, 65, in his police complaint said, “After we refused to let him do so, he started fighting with us. In a fit of rage, he first hit me with the cylinder after which I came out of the house. But then he hit his 62-year-old mother Shyamavati who started bleeding and fell unconscious.” Lucknow Shocker: Man Kills Four-Year-Old Boy After Unnatural Sex, Throws Body in Canal; Arrested

Shyamavati was admitted to Lok Bandhu hospital but died during treatment, he added. Virendra is yet to be arrested.

