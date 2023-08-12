Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Chandani Chowk Flyover in Maharashtra's Pune will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will also be present on the occasion, along with other local leaders.

Also Read | G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet: Highest Impact of Corruption is Borne by Poor, Marginalised, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the inauguration, Union Minister Gadkari took to X (formally known as Twitter) and said, "Get ready to unveil the stunning Chandani Chowk Interchange Project in Pune! Prepare to be amazed as this architectural marvel graces the cityscape."

https://twitter.com/nitin_gadkari/status/1689925905374646272?s=20

Also Read | Assam BJP Leader Indrani Tahbildar Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Intimate Pictures With Another Senior Party Politician Go Viral.

According to officials, this multi-level flyover has been built to alleviate the traffic chaos in the Pune-Bangalore highway NH48 and the nearby local area of the highway.

The foundation stone for this project was laid about five years ago.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 865 crore, with contributions from the state government and the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Chandani Chowk served as a major junction connecting various areas such as Bavdhan, National Defence Academy, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road of Pune city, and the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass.

Traffic chaos on the highway compelled the civic body to plan the redevelopment of Chandani Chowk.

The flyover consists of four bridges and two underpasses, with a total length including all the arms 16.98 km, said officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)