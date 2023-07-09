Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): One person was killed and two others injured after a truck rammed into four vehicles near Chunabhatti on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Sheikh and the injured as Suraj Sigwan and Abdul Wahid Siddiqui.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Held Captive on Baghpat-Meerut Highway, Wife Raped; Two Men Arrested After Encounter With Police.

"All the injured are being treated at Sion Hospital in Mumbai," Mumbai Police said.

The driver of the truck has also sustained injuries.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Flash Flood Videos: Five Killed in Landslides, All Major Rivers in Spate After Heavy Rainfall.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)