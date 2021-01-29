Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday rose to 20,21,184 as it recorded 2,771 new infections, said a state health official.

The state also reported 56 COVID-19 deaths during the day, taking the fatality count to 51,000, he said.

On the other hand, 2,613 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the number of recovered people to 19,25,800.

There are 43,147 active patients in Maharashtra now, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 494 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 3,08,063, while its death toll rose to 11,338 with eight more deaths.

With 66,136 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in the state has gone up to 1,44,96,359.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 932 new cases, raising the case count of the division to 6,92,685.

A total of 19,544 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,75,787 and death toll at 5,106.

The total number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,99,829 and death toll at 11,587, the official said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,17,819 cases so far and 4,011 deaths, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 74,921 and death count at 1,995.

Latur division has reported 82,269 cases until now and 2,469 fatalities.

Akola division has reported 71,036 cases while 1,577 people have succumbed to the disease until now.

Nagpur division has reported 2,06,688 infections and 4,627 fatalities so far, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,21,184, new cases: 2,771, death toll: 51,000, discharged: 19,25,800, active cases: 43,147, people tested so far: 1,44,96,359.

