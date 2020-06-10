India News | Maharashtra Renames Its Environment Ministry as 'Environment and Climate Change Ministry'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): A week after being hit by Cyclone Nisarga, Maharashtra has renamed its Environment Ministry as Environment and Climate Change Ministry.

The department, which is handled by Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray, took to Twitter to thank his cabinet for approving the proposal, stating that this move will help the department to play an active role in climate change mitigation.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally Crosses 10,000-Mark in Madhya Pradesh: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020:.

"I thank the cabinet colleagues for approving the proposal of changing the name of the Department of Environment, to Department of Environment and Climate Change, as a Ministry in Maharashtra Cabinet. This moves the dept to an active role in climate change mitigation," Thackeray said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of Maharashtra cabinet through video conferencing. (ANI)

Also Read | Rajasthan: Congress Alleges Attempts Being Made to Destabilise Ashok Gehlot Govt Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls, Summons MLAs For Meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)