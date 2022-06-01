Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases, the Public Health Department said.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 3,475.

India conducted 3,63,883 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 193.45 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

