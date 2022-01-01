Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Ash emanating from Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal plants are damaging the crops and health of villagers as the fly ash handling system of thermal plants is not working properly.

Villagers demand closure of the thermal plants as the hazardous ash is affecting their health and contaminating the water with toxic waste.

Speaking to ANI, Akshay, a farmer, said, "The fly ash handling system of thermal plants is not working properly due to which the fly ash settles down at farms and damages the plant. We have to face losses because of them. There should be a permanent solution for this."

"Earlier, we used to plant soyabean but the ash had formed a layer here so we are cultivating cotton here. The chemical waste has a toxic smell and there is heavy content of mercury in the air. We are having lots of health issues."

Ram Krishna, another farmer, said, "We can not plant flowers, they got burned by the ashes. We are facing a huge loss."

Leena Buddhe, Director of a Nagpur based NGO CFSD, said, "Ash emanating from Koradi and Khaparkheda thermal plants is being disposed of unscientifically in huge ponds. Particles of fly ash get mixed with air and damage the health of the villagers. Water flowing in village pollutes the land and affects their health."

Leena Buddhe added, "It is becoming deadly, crops are getting ruined continuously, diseases are increasing due to contaminated water. If no action is taken against the power plant, 21 villages will have to be relocated to some other place to protect their livelihood." (ANI)

