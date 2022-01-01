Bareilly, January 1: A 27-year-old man died by suicide on Thursday after a molestation complaint was filed against him. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Kumar Saxena. The victim’s family members claimed that a fake complaint was filed against him. They even alleged a police constable demanded Rs 50,000 from Sumit for removing his name from the complaint. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Harassment By In-Laws In Kohlapur; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sumit’s elder brother, Amit Saxena, lodged a complaint against the constable and two other people in connection with the matter. On the basis of the complaint by Amit, an FIR has been registered. The incident took place in the Ganesh Nagar locality. Notably, Sumit ended his life by hanging himself. Punjab: Man Dies By Suicide By Consuming Poison Over Being Cheated By His Lover In Tarn Taran; Paramour, 3 Others Booked.

Amit alleged that his brother was standing at a shop when his neighbours, Sunny Srivastava and Avdhesh Kumar, asked for some money from him to consume liquor. However, when Sumit refused to give money, one of the men attempted to snatch his mobile phone but failed.

“They then beat him up with sticks and took away the phone. My brother then went to Madinath police outpost to lodge a complaint, but the constable on duty forced him to sit on the floor and threatened to register an FIR against him,” reported the media house quoting Amit as saying. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against constable Rajkumar and two other people. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

