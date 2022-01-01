Jaipur, January 1: Rajasthan recorded 52 fresh Omicron cases on Saturday, which took the tally of cases of the new variant of the coronavirus to 121 in the state, an official said.

Of the new Omicron cases, 38 were reported from Jaipur, three each form Pratapgarh, Sirohi and Bikaner, two from Jodhpur and one each from Ajmer, Sikar and Bhilwara, according to a health department spokesperson. Also Read | Haryana Landslide: Amit Shah Expresses Grief Over Landslide at Mining Site in Bhiwani, Speaks to CM Manohar Lal.

Nine of these infected persons have returned from abroad, four persons came in contact with foreign travellers while 12 persons have returned from travel to other states, the spokesperson said, adding that two have been traced through contact history. Omicron patients are being isolated at a special ward at the RUHS Hospital. Also Read | Female Infanticide in India: Couple Arrested for Killing Week-Old Baby Girl in Tamil Nadu.

Till date, 121 people have been found infected with Omicron variant and of them, 61 have recovered, the spokesperson said. Till Friday evening, 963 COVID-19 patients were under treatment in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)