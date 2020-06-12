Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses One Lakh-mark

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 08:12 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the one lakh mark on Friday after 3,493 people were found infected during the day, the state health department said.

The tally has now reached 1,01,141, it said.

As the virus claimed 127 more lives on Friday, the death toll due to the infection jumped to 3,717, the department said in a statement.

A total of 1,718 patients were discharged after recovery. With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 47,796.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

