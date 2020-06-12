India News | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses One Lakh-mark

Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the one lakh mark on Friday after 3,493 people were found infected during the day, the state health department said.

The tally has now reached 1,01,141, it said.

As the virus claimed 127 more lives on Friday, the death toll due to the infection jumped to 3,717, the department said in a statement.

A total of 1,718 patients were discharged after recovery. With this, the number of recovered patients has now gone up to 47,796.

