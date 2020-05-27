India News | Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Stands at 56,948

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): With 2,190 new COVID-19 cases reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rises to 56,948, said the state health minister Rajesh Tope.

"The current count of #COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is 56,948. Today, 2190 patients have been identified as positive," Tope said in a tweet.

Also Read | 1044 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

He further informed that the number of active cases in the state has risen to 37,125 and with 964 patients "having been cured", the total patients cured and discharged stand at 17,918.

1044 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total positive cases rise to 33,835 and death toll stands at 1097, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Also Read | COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)