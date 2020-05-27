COVID-19 Test Not Mandatory For Emergency Surgery, Says BMC in Revised Testing Guidelines; Check Who All Will be Tested For Coronavirus in Mumbai

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 27: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday revised testing guidelines for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mumbai. According to revised guidelines, patients who are in need of emergency surgery will not have to undergo a coronavirus test. Pregnant women, who are likely to deliver in the next five days, must be tested for coronavirus even if they are asymptomatic, said the BMC guidelines. Maharashtra Records Highest Single-Day Deaths Due to Coronavirus, COVID-19 Toll Mounts to 1,897.

"Only if there is a strong suspicion of COVID-19 in persons requiring elective surgery or surgery which can wait for 48 hours, doctor can ask for COVId-19 test. No emergency surgeries should be denied to the patient for want of COVID-19 test," read the revised testing guidelines by the civic body. "For patients on regular hemodialysis, test for COVID-19 should not be asked as a routine before every procedure," it added. Maharashtra: Woman Employee of St George's Hospital in Mumbai Found Dead in Lift.

COVID-19 Testing Guidelines For Citizens:

All symptomatic persons withing 14 days of international travel.

All symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases.

All symptomatic healthcare workers.

All hospitalised patients with Severe Acute Respiratory illness.

Pregnant women, residing in cluster/containment area of in large migration gathering/evacuees centre from hotspot districts persisting in labour or likely to deliver in next 5 days.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has risen to 56,948 after a spike of 2,190 cases on Wednesday. Of the total 56,948 cases, 37,125 are still active. The state also recorded 964 recoveries in the past 24 hours. So far, 17,918 patients have recovered from coronavirus. The death toll has amounted to 1,897 after 105 new fatalities - the single biggest jump in 24 hours.