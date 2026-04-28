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Agency News Agency News India News | Mahila Congress Stages Protest in Dehradun, Demands Immediate 33% Women's Reservation Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. This comes as the Uttarakhand Assembly convened a special session to focus on a discussion titled 'Nari Samman, Loktantra mein Adhikar' today.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding the immediate implementation of 33% reservation for women in the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

The demonstration was led by state president Jyoti Rautela, as party workers gheraoed the Assembly and raised slogans against the government.

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As part of the program, office bearers, workers, and a large number of women gathered at Him Palace in Nehru Colony, from where they marched towards the Assembly in a massive protest rally. During the march, slogans such as "Implement women's reservation" and "Give full rights to half the population" were raised.

However, the march was stopped by the police a short distance before reaching the Assembly, where barricades had been put up.

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This led to heated arguments between the protesters and the police, with minor scuffles also reported as some demonstrators attempted to cross the barricades. Several women workers were taken into custody by the police and transported to the police lines.

This comes as the Uttarakhand Assembly convened a special session to focus on a discussion titled 'Nari Samman, Loktantra mein Adhikar' today.

Speaking during the session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami slammed the Congress and INDIA bloc parties, accusing the Opposition of "insulting women".

Pushkar Singh Dhami invoked Ramayana and said, "Leaders of parties like Congress, SP, TMC and DMK insulted 'Nari Shakti'. Hearing the manner in which all INDI alliance leaders were speaking in the Lok Sabha, I could sense arrogance similar to that of Lankapati Ravan. But perhaps our Congress leaders forgot that the end of arrogant Ravan came due to insulting Mata Sita."Ahead of the session, CM Dhami urged the Opposition MLAs to support the call for women's reservation.

Addressing a press conference in Dehradun, he said, "Today, a special session has been called. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill was passed in 2023, and it was to be implemented in the country by 2029. Whatever happened in the Parliament of the country was witnessed by everyone. The path of progress of women was blocked, and I believe that we have gathered here today to discuss this issue. In Uttarakhand, I feel that our colleagues from the opposition should also support this and present their views in the session in a very cordial manner."

The special session comes in the backdrop of national-level discussions on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill related to women's reservation and delimitation, which was taken up in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

At a special session of the Parliament held on April 16-18, a constitutional amendment to the law on reservation of seats for women in parliament and state assemblies- the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill- was defeated in Lok Sabha.

It failed to win the two-thirds majority needed for a constitutional amendment. The opposition rejected linking women's reservation to expanding the size of the Lok Sabha and a delimitation of constituencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)