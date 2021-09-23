Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a residential building at Khar, a western suburb of Mumbai, on Thursday evening, but nobody was reported injured, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted at a room in Nutan Villa Building on Guru Gangeshwar Marg located in Khar west around 7.30 pm, and two persons were rescued, they said.

The personnel of fire brigade and other agencies rushed to the spot after being alerted, an official said.

"Eight fire engines and six jetties along with other equipment were sent to the site. The firefighting operation is still on. Two persons have been rescued from the building," the fire brigade official said.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

