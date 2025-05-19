Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 19 (ANI): Major General Harkirat Singh, a renowned Nuclear Medicine Specialist and distinguished alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, has assumed command of the Command Hospital (Western Command) Chandimandir, one of the Indian Armed Forces' premier medical institutions on May 17.

With his extensive background in clinical excellence and administrative proficiency, Major General Singh is poised to enhance the hospital's standards and capabilities. His leadership will focus on delivering world-class medical care, research, and training.

Major General Harkirat Singh is a highly accomplished officer of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

He has served in various appointments at premier AFMS establishments and key formation headquarters across the country.

His deep understanding of medical science, combined with strategic experience in healthcare delivery within military structures, positions him uniquely to lead the Command Hospital (Western Command).

Under Major General Singh's leadership, the hospital is expected to see further enhancement in clinical excellence, academic training, and integration of advanced medical technologies. (ANI)

