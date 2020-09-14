Kolkata, Sept 14 (PTI) In a major reshuffle effected in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Monday made Tathagata Basu the new deputy commissioner (DC) of the New Town zone of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, a notification here said.

Basu, who was the superintendent of police, Hooghly (Rural), was replaced by DC Central Zone, Barrackpore Police, Amandeep, the notification issued by the government said.

Also Read | Hindi Diwas 2020: Hindi Students From China’s Different Universities Send Heartwarming Wishes; Watch Video.

Rashid Munir Khan was appointed as DC, South Suburban Division (Jadavpur), Kolkata Police, while Kamanasish Sen replaced him as the Baruipur SP, it said.

Santosh Nimabalkar, the SP of Coochbehar, has been shifted to Darjeeling. Mohammed Sana Akhtar replaced Nimabalkar in Cooch Behar.

Also Read | Kerala: 2.5-Year-Old Baby Swept Off by Waves at Alappuzha Beach As Mother Takes Selfies.

Amarnath K, who was posted in Darjeeling, has now been appointed as the SP of the state Special Task Force (STF), replacing Aashish Maurya.

Maurya has been made the DC Central Zone of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, the notification added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)