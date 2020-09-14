New Delhi, September 14: On the day marking Hindi Diwas, several Chinese students studying the language in various Universities of China sent heartwarming wishes. A video showing couple of students expressing their love for the language was shared by Prasar Bharti, the official media arm of the Indian government. HD Kumaraswamy Opposes Hindi Diwas, Former Karnataka CM Says 'Our Constitution Has Given the Same Status to All Languages'.

The wishes for Hindi Diwas 2020 was shared by the Chinese students despite the ongoing border tensions in Ladakh. One of the students who appeared in the clip shared by Prasar Bharti, could be heard saying in Hindi that the "love and brotherhood between the two countries should always grow".

Another Chinese student, who introduced himself as a resident of Beijing, said he wishes on this Hindi Divas that he could visit India in the near future to enhance his knowledge of Hindi.

Prasar Bharti Shares Video

चीन में सभी हिन्दी प्रेमियों को हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ! Hindi students frm diff. Universities frm all over China send their heart warming wishes for Hindi Divas celebrations.Almost 500 Chinese students r learning Hindi in arnd 18 Chinese univ. #WordOfHindi @ICCR_Delhi pic.twitter.com/sAriqkEK2l — Prasar Bharati, Beijing (@PBSC_Beijing) September 14, 2020

The warm gesture of the Chinese students, and circulation of the same by the Indian government's media arm, is likely to show goodwill between the two nations at a time when the relations have turned strife.

China has been accused of attempting to transgress in certain portions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, since the onset of May this year. This has led to a military build-up on either sides as the Indian forces have effectively retaliated to the Chinese intrusion bid.

