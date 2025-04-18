New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took to X to extend a message of peace and sacrifice on the occasion of Good Friday, urging everyone to embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace.

"Wishing you a blessed #GoodFriday. May the essence of compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and empathy continue to inspire our actions. Let us embrace the values of humanity, kindness, and peace in our shared existence," Kharge's X post read.

In his message, LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "May this Good Friday fill every heart with compassion, kindness, and love, and bring peace to all.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi also remembered the day in a post on X.

"May this blessed day remind us all that Lord Jesus taught us never to lose faith in the power of love, compassion and forgiveness," she wrote.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "On this solemn day, I join everyone in remembering the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. His life is a timeless call to serve with humility and embrace compassion in our everyday actions."

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.

The story behind 'Good Friday' is about the day when the Romans crucified Jesus. A disciple of Jesus, Judas, betrayed him, which led to his capture by the Romans. The governor of the Roman province of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate, ordered Jesus' execution. Jesus was made to carry his cross from Jerusalem to the place of crucifixion known as Calvary.

Good Friday also marks the beginning of the Easter weekend.

Observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday, it is a day of reflection, mourning, and remembrance of Jesus' sacrifice on behalf of humanity. Traditionally practised activities for the day include praying, fasting, and visiting churches.

The day celebrates the resurrection of Jesus. According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified, when he rose from the dead. People often associate Easter with chocolate eggs, lambs, and bunnies that symbolise the coming of spring. (ANI)

