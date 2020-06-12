India News | Malls Should Deploy Additional Manpower to Ensure Social Distancing, Say Health Ministry Guidelines

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Health Ministry in its guidelines has asked managements of malls to deploy additional manpower for ensuring social distancing norms.

The ministry said that only asymptomatic staff and patrons should be allowed inside malls with face masks and the number of customers should be kept at minimum inside shops to maintain social distancing.

Mandatory sanitizer dispensers and thermal screening provisions should be placed at the entrance and there should be proper crowd management in parking lots and outside the premises.

It said that food courts and restaurants in malls will follow "detailed guidelines on restaurants".

The ministry said there should be effective and frequent sanitation, especially of lavatories and drinking and hand/foot-washing stations.

It said there should be specific markings with sufficient distance for queue management and social distancing norms.

The guidelines say that gaming arcade/children play area/cinema halls will remain closed and staff for home deliveries to be screened thermally by shopping mall authorities.

The guidelines state that air conditioning temperature should be around 24-30 degree Celsius (relative humidity of 40-70 per cent) and there should be "intake of fresh air cross ventilation".

It says that an ill person should be kept in an isolated room, nearest medical facility or state or district helpline should be immediately informed and premises should be disinfected.

People aged more than 65 years, children aged less than 10 years, pregnant women and persons with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes have been advised to stay home. (ANI)

