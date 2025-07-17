Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagged the TMC's Bengali identity pitch for the second consecutive day on Thursday, alleging that Bengali-speaking migrants working in various BJP-ruled states are branded as Bangladeshis and detained.

Banerjee alleged that it was part of a ploy to omit the names of 17 lakh people from the voters' list of the state ahead of the assembly elections due next year.

She said, "Our skilled labourers are being taken there (to BJP-ruled states) as their service is required in various sectors. How can someone be branded as Bangladeshi or Rohingya just for speaking in Bengali? Why will those poor people be subjected to atrocities?"

Addressing a gathering af the inauguration programme of a housing project at New Town near here, the CM said, "Please explain where the Rohingyas are and what their language is.

Banerjee asked the BJP to come up with sound logic and refrain from "wild claims like Rohingyas".

She alleged that it was part of a ploy to remove the names of 17 lakh voters ahead of the elections and deprive them of their democratic right.

"We will not let it happen," the TMC supremo said, adding that those who reached the country before 1975 should not be treated as Bangladeshis.

Banerjee said that 1.5 crore migrants from other places, including states from north India, have been working in West Bengal for years.

"We are committed to ensure their security. They have integrated with Bengal and are part of the beautiful mosaic that is Bengal, where festivals from Durga Puja, Eid, Chhat, Guru Nanak's Birthday and Christmas are celebrated with equal gusto and participated by one and all," she said.

Let those speaking in Bengali not be victimised and harassed for political reasons, she said.

At a rally on Wednesday, Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led Centre for what she called its policy of harassing and mistreating Bengali-speaking people across the country.

She had warned the saffron party of dire political consequences if it did not put an immediate stop to such actions and alleged that the Centre's ruling dispensation was "influencing the Election Commission of India" to achieve its political ambitions across states.

On Thursday, the CM claimed that the opposition failed to find anything worthwhile among the projects her government initiated in 14 years.

"They will peddle fake news and circulate false images through AI" to malign and defame the government, she added.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of blocking funds for building houses for the poor in West Bengal, she said the state mobilised its own resources and spent Rs 455.50 crore for five projects in New Town area.

Banerjee, who unveiled two housing projects for the poor and also a children's entertainment park, said the state set up Eco Park on 200 acres of land, which became a major tourist attraction and generated employment for many.

"We do not forcefully acquire land but have created a land bank and follow a land use policy," she said.

Banerjee named several tourism projects that have been attracting people.

She said the infrastructure for the Shiva temple at Jalpaiguri is being given a boost, while a bridge is being built to help pilgrims.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)