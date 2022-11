Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged people to protect the "ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity as enshrined in the Preamble of our Constitution".

She also paid tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Constitution.

Also Read | Delhi Police Constable Jumps off Bike To Catch Notorious Snatcher in Shahbad Dairy Area (Watch Video).

"I pay my respects to Dr Ambedkar & the Constituent Assembly on #ConstitutionDay for laying down the principles to take our Nation forward. Let us recommit to fiercely protect the ideals of Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity, as enshrined in the Preamble of our Constitution," Banerjee said on Twitter.

Since 2015, Constitution Day is being celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Promises 20 Lakh Jobs, Implementation of UCC Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)