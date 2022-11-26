New Delhi, November 26: A Delhi Police constable jumped off his bike to catch a notorious snatcher in the national capital's Shahbad Dairy area.

A video of the entire incident that occurred on Thursday also went viral on social media and even the Delhi Police tweeted it. With the arrest of the snatcher, the police also claimed to have solved 11 cases of snatching and theft registered across the city. Delhi Police Arrest Four Members of ‘Azad Group’ Gang for Supplying Arms Across the Country.

Watch Video:

"Without caring for his life, constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher. With the arrest of this snatcher, 11 cases were solved. Legal proceedings are on," Delhi Police tweeted. Delhi Police Arrests Punjab Man Over Alleged Murder of Australian Woman in 2018 in Queensland.

In the 19 seconds video, a policeman could be seen riding on a bike and another man also on bike coming from the opposite direction. Police personnel stops his bike and jump in flash to catch hold of the man. The man tries to escape on foot but the policeman manages to catch hold of his pants, preventing him from fleeing.

