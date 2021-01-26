Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday went to Raj Bhavan and attended the 'Cha Chakra' (tea meet) hosted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, with whom her party has an acrimonius relationship, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Secretariat sources said Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan in the afternoon and stayed there for 45 minutes.

The visit was as per protocol, the sources said adding she exchanged greetings with Dhankhar and his wife.

BJP leader and former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy was among those invited to the customary programme.

On January 6 Banerjee had called on the governor on a "courtesy visit", which came in the backdrop of the ruling TMC's acrimonious relationship with Dhankhar over his frequent flagging of issues on law and order, relief for Cyclone Amphan, fight against COVID-19, functioning of state-run higher educational institutions since he took over in July 2019.

The meeting between the two was then seen in the political circles as the usual practice.

