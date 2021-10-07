Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 7 (ANI): After changing the wagon from BJP to TMC, Sabyasachi Dutta on Thursday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked him to rejoin her party.

"I had some disputes with one or two persons in the party (BJP) that is why I left it. Today, Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) called me and asked me to come back home (TMC)," Dutta told mediapersons.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sabyasachi Dutta on Wednesday joined Trinamool Congress (TMC).

He was inducted into the party in the presence of State Ministers Firhad Hakim and Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata.

Earlier in September, former union minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined TMC.

Former BJP MLAs Soumen Roy and Tanmoy Ghosh had joined TMC.

West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after the assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy had joined TMC.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats. Further, in the bypolls, TMC registered victory in all three constituencies. (ANI)

