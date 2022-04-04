Kolkata (West Bengal)/New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Referring to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said India's economic condition is even worse than the neighbouring island nation.

Attacking the Centre over the fuel price hike, Banerjee said the central government should discuss the "economic crisis" in the country with all political parties instead of using the central agencies against the States.

Briefing mediapersons, the Chief Minister said, "Sri Lanka's economic condition is bad but India's condition is worse than Sri Lanka's. Fuel prices have been hiked here. The Central government should call all political parties to discuss the economic crisis in our country rather than using Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (against States)."

"People should wake up. They took the votes in Uttar Pradesh and after seven days increased the prices of everything as return gifts. The country's economy is getting ruined. They are hatching a conspiracy against the States. All states must see and the Opposition must be together against these things," she added.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP said that Sri Lanka-like situation can happen in India as well. "They (Centre) won't have enough money to even roll out salaries to government employees. They have a Rs 4.27 lakh crore FCI subsidy due in 2 yrs. They don't have any money; this government has gone bankrupt," he said.

Sri Lanka is currently battling a deep economic crisis. On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers resigned en masse from their positions amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis. All 26 of them signed a general letter, consenting to resign paving the way for a new Cabinet to be formed.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will continue to be in the office and all other members of the Cabinet have tendered their resignations to the PM.

The country's government on Saturday blocked access to social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube, but lifted the ban on Sunday afternoon after the PM's son Namal Rajapaksa spoke against it. (ANI)

