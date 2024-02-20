New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over the arrest of a journalist in the state who was reporting live on a television channel.

"Despite having a woman chief minister, how long will women of the state have to suffer? I would request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee not to suppress the freedom of press," Thakur said in a statement here.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area, situated about 100 km from Kolkata on the borders of the Sunderbans, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some ruling TMC leaders.

West Bengal Police on Monday arrested Santu Pan, a journalist with Republic Bangla television channel, while he was reporting live on the developments in Sandeshkhali.

"The incidents unfolding in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is a shame to humanity. The police and state administration are providing protection to the perpetrators," Thakur said.

The senior BJP leader wondered how long the women of West Bengal will have to suffer the atrocities against them.

"Sandeshkhali's 'sandesh' (message) is that women are not safe in West Bengal. Why has law and order in your state deteriorated? The rights of women and the press have been demolished. The voice of the press should not be suppressed," Thakur said.

