Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hailed the safe return of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla from space, calling it a matter of national pride.

Shukla, a 39-year-old Indian Air Force officer and test pilot, on Tuesday returned to the Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station.

Also Read | Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry's Advisory Doesn't Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

"Welcome home, Shubhanshu Shukla! We are really happy to see that you are back. It is a matter of pride for us to see what you have done. Congratulations to you and your team members, and best wishes to your family," Banerjee posted on X.

Shukla completed his maiden space voyage as part of the Axiom-4 mission, a commercial spaceflight jointly supported by ISRO and NASA, and operated by Texas-based Axiom Space.

Also Read | 'Welcome Back': Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati Hail Shubhanshu Shukla's Return to Earth After Completing Historic Axiom-4 Space Mission.

The Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the San Diego coast in southern California at 3:01 PM IST.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)