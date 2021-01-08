Nagpur, Jan 8 (PTI) A man was killed in accidental air gun firing on Friday afternoon in Dabha area of Nagpur's Gittikhadan, police said.

An official said Pankaj Wani (40) had bought an air gun on Friday and had gone to his friend Lokesh Gajbhiye's house to show the firearm to him.

"Wani, without knowing that the air gun had one pellet inside, fired. The round hit Gajbhiye in the left eye and he died in a nearby hospital. Wani has been arrested for causing death by negligence," the Gittikhadan police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)