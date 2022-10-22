Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) A 39-year old Hyderabad based man, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths here for smuggling drugs jumped from the 3rd floor of the NCB office and the accused was later declared dead by a hospital, police said on Saturday.

On a tip-off, the NCB sleuths here intercepted a car on the city's outskirts on Friday and seized a little over 48 kilos of "white crystalline stick substance believed to be amphetamine," police said.

The man who was at the wheel, Rayappa Raju Anthony was arrested by NCB sleuths and they took him to their zonal office here for questioning. The NCB office is located on the 3rd floor of a building at suburban Ayappakkam.

When the anti-narcotics agency sleuths were ready to take him to a government hospital for a medical check-up before producing him before a court, he jumped in a jiffy to the ground from the 3rd floor. It was an attempt by the accused to end his life, police said in a press release.

Immediately, he was rushed by NCB officials to a nearest medical facility and later shifted to a government hospital, where authorities declared him dead after emergency procedures by doctors to save his life turned futile.

Based on a complaint from the Central agency, police registered a case and took up the matter for investigation.

