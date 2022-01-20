Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 20 (ANI): Police have arrested a man for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, said V Baskaran, Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday.

A case has been registered under the 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act' for attacking bulls on January 15.

Jallikattu is a traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu played as part of the harvest festival, Pongal, in several parts of the state. In the sport, a bull is released into a crowd and multiple human participants try to grab the bull's hump in order to tame it. (ANI)

