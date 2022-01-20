Visual shows a person attacking bulls with a stick in Tamil Nadu's Palamedu Jallikattu, a case has been registered under 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Madurai Police conducted an investigation and arrested him.

Tamil Nadu | A case has been registered under 'Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act' against a person for attacking bulls with a stick in Palamedu Jallikattu. Following this, Madurai Police conducted an investigation & arrested him: V. Baskaran, Madurai SP (Video from Jan 15) pic.twitter.com/VIVgZwecaS — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

