Sambhal (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district for killing his six-year-old son as he suspected his wife of infidelity, police said on Saturday.

Police said that Dharmesh, who hails from Sainjani village in the district, was arrested on Friday and the dead body has been sent for postmortem.

On Thursday Dharmesh had informed the police about the disappearance of his son Rajat while he was playing outside the house after which a case was registered, SP Chakresh Mishra said.

On the basis of CCTV footage, the dead body of the child was recovered from a sugarcane field on Friday.

Thereafter Dharmesh was interrogated and it came to light that he suspected his wife's character and used to often beat the child.

Mishra said that Dharmesh had taken his son to the sugarcane field and killed him by making a noose around his neck with a shoelace.

