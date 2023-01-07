Mumbai, January 7: The Mumbai police recently arrested a school librarian for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the city. Police officials said that the librarian molested the minor girl on the pretext of helping her prepare for a drama and also teach her Sanskrit.

After the incident came to light, the accused was arrested by N M Joshi Marg police station. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim, a Class 8 student was preparing for a Sanskrit drama. A police officer said that the school librarian assured the student that he will teach her Sanskrit. Mumbai Shocker: School Teacher Punches, Kicks Three Students During Her Class in Santacruz, Act Caught on CCTV; Booked.

On the pretext of teaching Sanskrit, the librarian took the student to the store room of the school and allegedly misbehaved with her. On Thursday, the student returned home from school and narrated the entire incident to her parents and family members. Following this, they informed the school authorities and took the child to the police station and lodged a complaint.

"We have registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and under section 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012," a police officer said. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

After the incident came to light, the police traced the 40-year-old accused and arrested him from his residence. "We arrested him on Thursday night and produced him before the Bhoiwada court on Friday. The court has remanded him to the police custody." the police officer added. Cops said that the accused was training the victim since the last few days.

