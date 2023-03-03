New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing mobile phones from people travelling on a bus in Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

According to police, on February 28, at around 9:25 pm, three men got on a bus near DLF Mor Seemapuri and robbed phones from people travelling on the bus.

The arrested man has been identified as Sameer (27), a resident of E-44, C-92 Jhuggi, New Seemapuri, Delhi, the police said.

According to police, Sameer was arrested by the staff of Seemapuri Police Station. He disclosed the name of his associates.

The associates have been identified as Saddam and Mustaq. Both are residents of E-44, New Seemapuri, Delhi.

According to police, the staff of the Crime Branch picked up Saddam while Mustaq is still absconding.

A case has been registered under sections 394/397/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Nand Nagri. (ANI)

