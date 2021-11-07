Jamshedpur, Nov 7 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedly supplying ganja to jail inmates, police said on Sunday.

Brajkishore Singh, a Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel, allegedly supplied ganja to inmates of Ghaghidih Central Jail, they said.

Also Read | Delhi | BJP National Executive Committee Meeting Begins with Veteran Leaders LK Advani and … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Police said 30 grams of narcotics were found in his possession.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after the arrest was made on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | India Reports 10,853 New COVID-19 Cases, 526 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

He was caught with the drugs during a routine inspection, Parsudih police station officer-in-charge Vimal Kindo said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)