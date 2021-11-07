New Delhi, November 7: India reported 10,853 fresh Covid cases and 526 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday. On Saturday, the country recorded 10,929 new Covid-19 cases. With the addition of new deaths, the toll on Sunday reached 4,60,791. The recovery of 12,432 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,49,900. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.24 per cent, highest since March 2020. COVID-19 Cases Driven by Delta Variant Will Be the End of Coronavirus, Says Ex-FDA Chief Dr Scott Gottlieb.

The active caseload stands at 1,44,845, lowest in the last 260 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.42 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020. Also in the same period, a total of 9,19,996 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 61.48 crore cumulative tests. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.28 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 44 days now. China Tightens Border Control To Prevent Import of COVID-19 Cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.18 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 34 days and less than 3 per cent for 69 consecutive days now. With the administration of 20,75,942 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 108.21 crore as of Sunday morning. his has been achieved through 1,09,75,652 sessions.

