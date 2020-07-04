Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 4 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was arrested by Kerala Police for posing as an Indian Navy officer near Naval Base, Kochi on Wednesday.

Raja Nath who hails from Nadia, West Bengal travelled to various places in Naval uniform and had also uploaded videos on 'TikTok' dressed in the uniform, according to a statement by Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

The individual had got the uniforms made from shops at Kochi. The police have registered a case against the individual under Section 140 of IPC for impersonating as an officer in Indian Navy and recovered Naval uniforms/ badges from his residence.

"It is hereby reiterated that impersonation of service personnel by others is a cognizable offence and those indulging in such activities would be subject to stringent measures in order to avoid Anti-national elements from utilizing this method for ulterior motives, which pose a potentially grave threat to national security," it stated.

While administration of some other states has banned the unauthorized sale of Armed forces uniform under section 144 of CrPC, the Indian Navy is taking up a similar case with the state government. (ANI)

