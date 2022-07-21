Firozabad (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Depressed over being childless, a man allegedly killed his wife and another woman following a heated argument with them at his in-laws place in Ninavali area here, police said on Thursday.

The accused Ashu has been arrested, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Shivani (23) and her sister-in-law Sunita (30), police said.

The incident took place Wednesday night when the accused visited the house of his in-laws to bring back his wife Shivani. Shivani had gone to her parents' house to look after Sunita, who had delivered a baby.

When Ashu's in-laws refused to send Shivani with him, he attacked both the women in a fit of rage.

Police said he was depressed over not having a child.

