BBK Group-owned iQOO is gearing up for the launch of the 9T smartphone in India. Though the company has not revealed the launch date yet, reports have claimed the launch to take place on July 28, 2022. The handset is said to come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Ahead of its launch, the device has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing the display and key specifications. iQOO 9T Teased on Amazon, India Launch Soon.

According to the Google Play Console listing, iQOO 9T will come with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera. The listing also reveals that the phone will feature 8GB of RAM. However, there will be other RAM options as well. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with Adreno 730 GPU.

iQOO 9T will carry a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. Previous reports have claimed the iQOO 9T could sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOLED screen, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,700mAh battery and more.

