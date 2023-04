New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two youths in a suspected case of road rage in central Delhi's Rajender Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Pankaj Thakur, who worked as a shop helper and also delivered groceries on a part-time basis, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Horror: Two Motorcyclists Shot Dead by Police in Multan for Disobeying Stop Orders.

The police have arrested the accused Manish Kumar (19) and 20-year-old Lalchand in this connection.

The alleged incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday when the victim was standing outside a shop. At that point, the accused arrived from a party in a cab and told him to leave.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Minor Girl Killed by Father, Grandfather Over Love Affair, Body Thrown in River.

The two men scuffled with Thakur over his motorcycle being parked in the street, a senior police officer said.

"They argued over the space. Kumar and Lalchand got out of the cab and asked Thakur to leave. When he sat on his motorcycle, they pushed him off it and thrashed him," he said.

The duo left the bleeding victim and fled the spot. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer added.

Based on local intelligence and analysis of CCTV camera footage, the accused were identified and arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Sain.

Kumar was found to be involved in two other criminal cases, the police said.

Investigation in the current case is underway, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)