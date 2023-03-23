New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) A 31-year-old man convicted of gang raping a Danish tourist in 2014 along with his associates was killed, while three others were injured after they were allegedly hit with iron rods and wooden sticks by four men in Central Delhi's Paharganj, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Mohdammad Raza, was out on parole. He was convicted along with four others for kidnapping and raping the Danish tourist at knifepoint near the New Delhi Railway Station in 2014, they said.

The injured have been identified as Vijay (51), Sunder Lal (51) and Rafiq (42), police said, adding that two accused -- Sunil (36) and Sarvan (32) -- have been arrested while two of their associates -- Guddu Rangila and Aryan -- are being traced.

According to police, the four accused demanded a definite part of the daily income of Raza and his friends which led to an argument between the groups.

The victims and the accused are drug addicts and work as ragpickers in the same area and are known to each other, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR call was received at the Paharganj police station at around 9 am on Wednesday that a person was lying dead at the state entry road near the railway track.

The SHO along with the police team reached the spot and found that one of the four men had head injury, while others were also severely injured.

They were shifted to the hospital where Raza was declared brought dead, while the others were being treated, Sain said.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard, he added.

Vijay told police that on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the accused beat them with iron rods and wooden sticks which resulted in the death of his son-in-law Raza.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused had frequent disputes with Raza and his friends as the victim had refused to give them a share of his daily income, the DCP said.

The accused attacked the victims with iron rods and sticks and ran away from the spot, he said.

Police have recovered the blood-stained iron rods and sticks.

