Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Manan, on Friday, said that they are unaware of the motive behind the threat emails to the Shri Darbar Sahib (Golden temple) and that they have been receiving these emails for about five days now.

"It's been 4-5 days now that threat emails are being sent to Shri Darbar Sahib. We don't know the motive behind these emails, but as per the Police Commissioner, a man named Shubham Dubey has been detained and is being interrogated," SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Manan.

Manan further added, "The Police Commissioner said that these continuous emails indicate that there cannot be one person behind this, and there is are chance of the involvement of a group. The security of the devotees is the foremost concern who come here in lakhs to offer prayers at the Golden Temple."

Amritsar Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and launched an investigation after receiving a series of bomb threat emails.

Speaking to ANI, Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar said, "Since the day authorities received these emails, we have been working very closely with the. We lodged the FIR on the same day only, and we are also investigating the subsequent emails."

According to the police, a total of five threatening emails were received. The authorities then launched security drills to ensure public safety.

"We have also received replies from the concerned companies and obtained some IP addresses. In the coming days, it will be clear who the sender of these emails is. After looking at the content, it is indicating towards South India," Bhullar told ANI.

To ensure no threat materialised, the police sought assistance from the Border Security Force. High-level security checks were carried out a sensitive locations across Amritsar city, and bomb squads were kept on standby. (ANI)

